ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In the summer of 2021, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted in reference to a report of possible sex trafficking of a juvenile that was connected to Alexandria. This report originated with an investigation conducted by the Pensacola Florida Police Department. The case was turned over to Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit who began their investigation and Israel Jermaine Williams, 38 years old of Alexandria, was established as a suspect.

After a lengthy investigation, which included the assistance of the Children’s Advocacy Center, the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services, the Alexandria Police Department and the Cenla Child Trafficking Task Force, probable cause was established and an arrest warrants were obtained for

Williams on multiple sexual related charges.

On March 25th, 2022, Williams was located and taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the active warrants. Williams remains in jail being held on a $5,453,000.00 bond.

SVU Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information about this case should contact the RPSO Special Victims Unit at (318) 473-6727.

Israel Jermaine Williams, 38, of Alexandria, LA is charged with the following:

Charges: 100 counts 1st Degree Rape

2 counts Molestation of a Juvenile Victim Under 13 Years of Age

Obstruction of Justice

Issuing Worthless Checks

Contempt of Court