Alexandria man arrested in Jackson St. incident involving suspicious/explosive materials

ALEXANDRIA, La. (February 28, 2021) – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in the incident that took place around 10:45 a.m. Sunday morning in the 3400 block Jackson Street.

Officers initially responded to a disturbance and, during the arrest, located suspicious materials inside the suspect’s vehicle. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit along with Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Hazmat/Bomb Unit, Louisiana State Police and the F.B.I. all assisted.

Chris Osteen, 38, of Alexandria, is charged with simple assault, disturbing the peace, remaining on premises after being forbidden, and manufacturing or possession of a delayed incendiary device.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.