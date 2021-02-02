Alexandria man arrested in Calcasieu Parish for kidnapping and human trafficking Acadia Parish teen

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — An Alexandria man is behind bars after Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s detectives say he kidnapped a runaway Acadia Parish 13-year-old and forced her to have sex for money.

Blake K. Jenkins, 28, confirmed he slept with the 13-year-old victim. On Jan. 11, he was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile. His bond was set at $60,000. On Jan. 28, he was additionally charged with second-degree kidnapping and human trafficking. An additional bond was set at $80,000.

Jenkins allegedly picked up the victim from her residence and transported her to Lake Charles. Prior to picking her up Jenkins asked her several times to have sex with other men so he could obtain money for gas. It was also learned Jenkins left the victim at the casino while he went to work and asked her to have sex with men for money while he was gone.