ALEXANDRIA, La. (Feb. 11, 2022) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested an Alexandria man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 29-year-old Vicksburg, Miss., man early Tuesday morning.

Cortavius M. Hicks, 22, of Alexandria has been arrested and charged with one count of second degree murder for the death of Michael Anthony Phelps, Jr. APD officers responded to a report of a man with multiple stab wounds at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Queens Court. Upon arrival officers found Phelps dead at the scene.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crime in the City of Alexandria, please contact APD at (318) 449-5099.