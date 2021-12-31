ALEXANDRIA, La. (Dec. 29, 2021) – Alexandria police officers have arrested an Alexandria man who was out on bond for a previous arrest for an incident at Compton Park in September on a new charge of attempted kidnapping for an incident that occurred on Christmas day at a convenience store in Catahoula Parish.

Henry James Johnson, 36, of Alexandria, was arrested at approximately 3 p.m. by Alexandria Police Department detectives for an active warrant from the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department for one count of attempted kidnapping.

Johnson was previously arrested by APD on Sept. 30, and charged with one count of second degree battery, one count of failure to register as a sex offender and contempt of court for an incident in Compton Park. Johnson’s bond was set by the court at $100,000 at that time and he was released on bond a short time later.

After Johnson was arrested today by Alexandria detectives, he was booked into the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail, where he stayed a short while before Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and transported him to the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office Jail.