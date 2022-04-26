ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police have arrested a 19-year-old Alexandria man in connection with the November 2021, death of Kevin Hammond, Jr., of Pineville.

Deltrevious Zyshon Conston, 19, of Alexandria, was arrested Friday and charged with one count of second degree murder. Hammond, 18, was found dead on November 23, 2021, from multiple gunshot wounds in a wooded area off of Futrell Street.

“We hope this arrest brings some comfort to this victim’s family,” said Alexandria Police Chief Ronney Howard. “When a violent crime is committed, our detectives won’t stop until they find the person or persons responsible as we work to bring closure to each of the families of our victims of violent crimes.

“We need our teens and young people to understand you can’t take back a bullet. Here we have two teenagers whose lives have been destroyed – one lost his life and the other will likely spend much of the rest of his in prison. Stay away from activities that can bring trouble your way, and when problems arise, reach for a peaceful solution, not a gun,” Howard said.

This remains an on-going investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.