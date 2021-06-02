Alexandria man arrested, charged with murder in deadly shooting at Buhlow Lake

PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On June 1, 2021, before 4:00 PM the Pineville Police received a report of a disturbance occurring at the Buhlow Lake boat launch. When the first officers responded to the scene they located one victim and witness to the incident. A separate, uninvolved witness on the scene was able to provide officers with suspect and vehicle description.

The victim had been shot multiple times. First aid was rendered but he was later pronounced dead

on scene by the Rapides Parish Coroner’s office.

During the ongoing crime scene at Buhlow Lake the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office informed the

Pineville Police Department that a person had driven up to the Rapides Parish Courthouse and turned himself in to them regarding the shooting that occured at Buhlow Lake.

The arrested person was Henry Dorty Dubea, 39 years old of Alexandria. He was charged with 2nd

Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon. He was booked into the Rapides

Parish Detention Center with no bond.

Initial indications show this incident stemmed from a domestic issue that occurred in Alexandria and culminated in an isolated incident in Pineville.

The victim was identified as Henry Dorty Jr., 29 years old of Alexandria.

If you have any information regarding this incident please contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603.