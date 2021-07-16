Alexandria man arrested, charged with attempted murder

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WMTZ) – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in an attempted murder that occurred around 11:40 p.m. July 11, in the 200 block of 24th Street. The victim had one gunshot wound to the back and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Cedric Markeese Brown, 37, of Alexandria, has been arrested and charged with attempted second degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.