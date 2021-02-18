Alexandria man arrested/charged with attempted murder for shooting on Wednesday

ALEXANDRIA, La. (February 18, 2021) – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in the shooting that occurred February 17, 2021, at the intersection of Mason and Fenner Streets. Derrick Ford Jr., 20, of Alexandria, has been charged with attempted second degree murder.

If anyone has any additional information, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

Original Story (2/17/21): – Alexandria Police are investigating a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Mason and Fenner Streets around 5:10 p.m. this evening. One victim was taken to a local hospital with possible life-threatening gunshot wounds. Detectives and the Crime Scene Unit were called out.