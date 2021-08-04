Alexandria is among eight Louisiana cities hosting statewide job fair Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Alexandria is among eight cities statewide hosting a job fair Wednesday as part of the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s “Back to Work Louisiana” campaign.

More than 500 employers representing more than 14,000 jobs have registered for the job fairs across the state, according to the LWC.

The job fairs will be held at the following locations and times:

Baton Rouge — Raising Cane’s River Center from 9 a.m. to noon

— Raising Cane’s River Center from 9 a.m. to noon Alexandria — Randolph Riverfront Center from 9 a.m. to noon

— Randolph Riverfront Center from 9 a.m. to noon Houma — Municipal Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

— Municipal Auditorium from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lafayette — Cajun Dome Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Cajun Dome Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lake Charles — Civic Center from 9 a.m. to noon

— Civic Center from 9 a.m. to noon Monroe — Monroe Civic Center from 9 a.m. to noon

— Monroe Civic Center from 9 a.m. to noon New Orleans — Ernest Morial Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; job seekers should arrive by 1 p.m.

— Ernest Morial Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; job seekers should arrive by 1 p.m. Shreveport — Shreveport Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Masks will be required for all attendees, and temperatures will be taken at the door.

The LWC has partnered with the Louisiana Department of Health to provide free COVID-19 vaccines at every job fair location.

For more information on the job fairs, click here.