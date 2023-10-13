ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Central and the United Way of Central Louisiana have teamed up to present the Manufacturing Month Second Chance Job Fair. This event is designed to connect individuals who have faced various challenges, including those with prior incarceration records, with opportunities in the thriving manufacturing sector in the region.

Set for October 20 at the Alexandria Mall, this job fair promises to be a game-changer for individuals seeking employment, especially in the manufacturing sector, which plays a pivotal role in the region’s growth. Central Louisiana boasts a robust manufacturing sector, offering diverse job opportunities, from advanced manufacturing technicians and machine operators to quality control inspectors and industrial engineers. The sector relies on skilled and dedicated individuals to drive the regional economy forward.

This job fair is particularly important as it provides a welcoming platform for individuals who have faced past challenges to explore meaningful career opportunities in manufacturing and regain their footing on a path to a hopeful and successful future.

Program Coordinator Javonti Thomas emphasizes the significance of this event, saying, “A career in manufacturing can be a ‘door-opener’ for someone searching for a second chance. Whether that second chance is because of former legal issues or transitioning into a new career path, the Central Louisiana manufacturing sector provides many opportunities and benefits for individuals and their families.”

The Second Chance Job Fair offers attendees a chance to connect with local employers, gain insight through workshops and informational sessions, and network with professionals and peers in the field, opening doors to mentorship and support.

The partnership between Louisiana Central and the United Way of Central Louisiana is driven by a shared vision: to develop the region’s workforce, grow opportunities, and empower individuals. The aim of this job fair is to break down barriers, build bridges, and provide pathways to success.

Michelle Purl, President and CEO at United Way of Central Louisiana, encourages everyone to attend, especially those looking for a second chance in the workforce. The organizations are excited to provide a platform for people to embrace the opportunities that lie ahead, promoting individual and community success and growth.

The Second Chance Job Fair takes place on October 20 at the Alexandria Mall, offering a brighter, more inclusive future in the region’s manufacturing industry.

For more information, contact Javonti Thomas at jthomas@louisiana-central.com or Michelle Purl at michelle@uwcl.org.

About Louisiana Central: Louisiana Central is the regional economic development organization dedicated to fostering economic growth and development in Central Louisiana. They aim to create new job opportunities and grow the region’s economy by attracting and supporting businesses across various sectors, including manufacturing.

About United Way of Central Louisiana: United Way of Central Louisiana was formed in 1954 to facilitate the work of community organizations through fundraising and community dialogue. Their mission is to link people and resources for a stronger community in Central Louisiana, focusing on health, education, and financial stability for all residents.

Visit www.louisiana-central.com and www.uwcl.org to learn more about their respective organizations.