ALEXANDRIA, La. – Last week on April 8, Alexandria-area Firehouse Subs franchisees worked with the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to donate over 35 meals to local nursing homes. This effort was a part of a much larger initiative; all Firehouse Subs in Louisiana worked together with the Foundation to donate 750+ meals in a statewide initiative to give back.

