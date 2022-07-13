ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Emergency Hospital is hosting the back to school Barnyard Bash & School Supply Giveaway on Friday, July 29, From 6pm to 8pm. FOX 48 and our local emergency hospital recognize the importance of access to tools, and their impact on our children’s future. Before the 2022-2023 school year begins, we want to make sure Cenla’s children have what they need to start the school year off right!

What better way to begin a school year than petting zoos, a mechanical bull, food trucks, and free supplies? Don’t forget school is a team effort, Mandi from Alexandria ER observed, “Parents have worked all week, and school’s coming up; they deserve a little break, too.” The Barnyard Bash will not only provide tools, but a breath of fresh air and a sno-cone as well. Don’t miss out! Follow the Facebook event here!