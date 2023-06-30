ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Juvenile Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Amariya Alise Lewis.

Amariya is a 15 year old black female, with black hair with long braids and brown eyes. Amariya is 5’5” tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

On Thursday, June 29, 2023, Amariya was last seen at her residence in Pineville before running away at approximately 6:30 pm. She was wearing black shorts, a black shirt with orange shoes.

If anyone has seen or has information about Amariya Alise Lewis, you are asked to contact RPSO Detective John Goulart at (318) 641-6007, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700, or local law enforcement.