PITKIN, La. (WNTZ) – On Sunday, December 31, 2023, just after 5:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 113 at Earnest Thompson Road. This crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Eric Robinson.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2012 Nissan Armada, driven by Robinson, was traveling north on LA Hwy 113. For reasons still under investigation, Robinson exited the roadway to the left and traveled through a ditch before overturning.

As a result of this crash, Robinson, who was unrestrained, suffered serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment and lack of seat belt usage are primary causes of crashes across the state. Louisiana State Police urge motorists to have a plan in place that includes a designated driver when consuming alcohol. Alcohol can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills, and decrease reaction times. Alcohol can begin to impair a person’s ability to safely operate a motor vehicle after just one drink. Please choose not to drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.

In 2023, Troop E has investigated 55 fatal crashes, resulting in 61 deaths.