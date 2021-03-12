Alarming drug overdose cases increasing in Central Louisiana

FILE – This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. In a resumption of a brutal trend, nearly 71,000 Americans died of drug overdoses in 2019 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a new record high that predates the COVID-19 crisis. The numbers were driven by fentanyl and similar synthetic opioids, which accounted for 36,500 overdose deaths. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In the last week, the CHRISTUS Cabrini ER experienced an alarming rise in deadly overdoses related to a dangerous and potent opioid called Carfentanil. Those affected range in age from under 18 to early 60s. In each of the overdose cases, the common factor is the synthetic drug, Carfentanil.

CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital feel passionately about sharing this information with the public in an effort to save lives and keep this dangerous drug out of the hands of unknowing young people.

Carfentanil is a synthetic, illicitly produced form of fentanyl. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration it is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl; the relative strength of this drug can lead to an increase in overdoses and overdose-related deaths, even among opioid-tolerant users. It comes in several forms, including powder, blotter paper, tablets, and spray and can be absorbed through the skin or accidental inhalation of airborne powder; a very small dose can kill you. There are also dangers of marijuana being laced with Carfentanil.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Since February 22, 2021, the Alexandria Police Department has investigated 14 drug overdose cases, including four that resulted in fatalities.

“The death of anyone is tragic, but it is even more heart breaking when the fatality can be prevented,” said Interim Police Chief Ronney Howard. “Deaths from illegal use of drugs such as heroin or fentanyl are preventable. The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating these drug dealers so we can get these deadly drugs off our streets.”

If you or anyone you know has any information regarding dealers of heroin, fentanyl or any other illegal substance, please contact the narcotics division at 318-767-2911.