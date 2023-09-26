ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – At approximately 9:24 AM, the Alexandria Fire Department and Rapides Parish Fire District #2 were dispatched to the corner of Dallas and Locust Streets in reference to a fully involved building fire. The first unit arrived on the scene within two minutes of the initial alarm. A full complement of units was on the scene within seven minutes. AFD dispatched three engine companies, an aerial company, a medical unit, one district chief, and an investigative unit. Rapides Parish Fire District #2 also dispatched two engine companies and a chief unit. The contributing factor in the fire’s cause was determined to be the intentional act of human intervention. No injuries were reported during this event.

At approximately 12:49 PM, the Alexandria Fire Department and Rapides Parish Fire District #2 were dispatched to another fire at the corner of New York Ave and Chicago Street. Upon arrival, the fire was brought under control within a minute. This fire event was the result of arson and a suspect was identified. Both fires are currently under investigation.

Alexandria Fire Department responded to twenty-one building fires in the last two months. The fire causes were related to improperly discarded smoking material and unattended cooking. One fire involved improperly placed candles inside an occupied building with current electricity and one fire was the result of utility theft. Three were the result of arson-related events.

Here are some tips which can help you avoid fires in the home:

Nearly one-third of home fire victims lost their lives in fires that were smoking-related. If you have a smoker in your home, install a smoke detector in his or her room and have large, heavy ashtrays placed in various locations.

Don’t leave stoves or burners unattended when cooking. Also, don’t wear loose-fitting clothes while cooking since they catch fire more easily.

Keep any flammable materials away from your candles and other heat-producing devices.