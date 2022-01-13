RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On Wednesday, January 12th, 2022, a Deputy SRO at a local school responded to a report of a student with a handgun in his backpack.

The SRO, along with school officials, contacted the student and after a brief struggle, the Deputy located the weapon and took the subject into custody. Fortunately the weapon was found to be an airsoft pistol.

“We wanted to release these photographs to acknowledge some of the comments on social media about how the airsoft gun differs from a real firearm” said Sheriff Mark Wood.

“As you can see from the photographs, they are nearly identical. We are so fortunate that this incident didn’t turn out differently. I would like to commend our Deputy for his quick action and the school administration for their assistance and support in this incident.

”Which one is the real Sig 365 9mm handgun??