ACADIANA, La. (WNTZ) – Domestic violence remains a pervasive issue in our country, and here in Acadiana, it continues to affect hundreds of women daily. Among the beacons of hope for survivors is Faith House, a shelter in Lafayette dedicated to providing essential support and resources to those in need. However, the shelter, while outstanding, faces overwhelming demand, forcing it to deny admission to approximately seven hundred women each year.

The pressing need for housing and food assistance for domestic violence survivors is a significant challenge, and community support is crucial. To address this issue, an event called “A Night of Hope Benefitting Survivors of Domestic Violence” is set to take place on October 27, 2023, at Warehouse 535, located at 535 Garfield St., Lafayette, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The event aims to raise funds for a new shelter to accommodate the growing number of survivors seeking refuge and assistance. Ticket details for the event are as follows:

Ticket Price: $100 per guest

You can purchase tickets online through Eventbrite at this link: Purchase Tickets

Funds raised during this event will directly benefit survivors of domestic violence, providing them with a safe haven and access to crucial resources, including housing, food, toiletries, job assistance, legal counseling, and more.

By attending “A Night of Hope,” you can make a meaningful contribution to the cause and help create a safer and brighter future for survivors of domestic violence in Acadiana. Your support is invaluable in addressing this pressing issue and providing hope to those in need.