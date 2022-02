PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The City of Pineville will host its annual “Night of Lights” Mardi Gras Parade at 7:00pm on February 18.

The 2022 parade kicks off at the intersection of Main Street and Louisiana College Boulevard. Traveling south on Main Street, through Downtown Pineville, the parade crosses the Gillis Long Bridge (Jackson Street Bridge) into Alexandria. Then the parade turns left onto Third Street and ends just past the Alexandria Mini Park.