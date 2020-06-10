48 Wildcats earn Academic All-Conference Honors

RICHARDSON, Texas – 48 Louisiana College Wildcats were listed among the 712 student-athletes honored as the American Southwest Conference awarded its winter and spring sport Academic All-Conference teams Tuesday.

To be named Academic All-Conference a student-athlete must have been enrolled at LC for a full academic year, be at least a sophomore academically during his or her season of competition, and have at least a 3.0 GPA at the end of the competition semester.

Here are Louisiana College’s 48 Academic All-Conference honorees

Name                          Class               Sport                          Major

Brady Atkins               Sr.                   Baseball                      Exercise Science

Eddie Baez                  So.                   Baseball                      Accounting

Terry Curtis, Jr.          So.                   Baseball                      Pre-Physical Therapy

Brodie Falgoust          Sr.                   Baseball                      Economic Finance

Tristan Miller              So.                   Baseball                      Education/Health & P.E.

Ty Morgan                  Jr.                    Baseball                      Exercise Science/Clinical Wellness

Caleb Nunez               Sr.                   Baseball                      Chemistry

Dylan Roark               Jr.                    Baseball                      Nursing

Andrew Robinson       Sr.                   Baseball                      Accounting

Dylan Romero            So.                   Baseball                      Exercise Science

Danny Wells               Sr.                   Baseball                      Nursing

Austin Willey             Jr.                    Baseball                      Secondary Education

Kae’ron Baker            Jr.                    Men’s Basketball        Kinesiology

Morgan Blades           So.                   Women’s Basketball   Engineering

Alexis Lege                 Sr.                   Women’s Basketball   Nursing

Matt Andrus                Sr.                   Golf                             Finance

Massimo Chapman     Jr.                    Golf                             Mathematics

Wade Simmons           Jr.                    Golf                             Mathematics

Brilyn Wade               Jr.                    Golf                             Business

Jade Brady                  Jr.                    Softball                       Nursing

Sam Cetta                   Sr.                   Softball                       Nursing

Cameron Crochet        Sr.                   Softball                       Exercise Science

KayeLea Dearmon      Jr.                    Softball                       Accounting

Samantha Downey      So.                   Softball                       Pre-Law

Madison Dykes           Sr.                   Softball                       Pre-Physical Therapy

Emily Hardy               Jr.                    Softball                       General Studies

Briley Johnston           Sr.                   Softball                       Accounting

Kamryn Jordan           So.                   Softball                       Special Education/Health & P.E.

Allie Liles                   Sr.                   Softball                       Primary Education

Kaitlyn Moore            Sr.                   Softball                       Exercise Science/Clinical Wellness

Jaylin Poe                   So.                   Softball                       Exercise Science

Maicey Spillers           Jr.                    Softball                       Exercise Science

Desiree Squires           So.                   Softball                       Chemistry/Pre-Engineering

Haley Vezinat             Sr.                   Softball                       Education/Health & P.E.

Kelsie Ward                So.                   Softball                       Business

Matt Geisel                 Jr.                    Men’s Tennis              Missions & Ministry

Britton Patton             Jr.                    Men’s Tennis              Physical Therapy

Que’eria Hampton      Sr.                   Women’s Tennis         Nursing

Kylie Harless              Jr.                    Women’s Tennis         Elementary Education

Emma Hixson             Jr.                    Women’s Tennis         Biology

McKenna Raines        Sr.                   Women’s Tennis         Psychology/Business Administration

Caitlyn Scheibal         Jr.                    Women’s Tennis         Biology

Chasity Som               Jr.                    Women’s Tennis         Social Work

Damian Doyle             Jr.                    Men’s T&F                 Criminal Justice

Essence Alexander     So.                   Women’s T&F            Computer Science

Alyssa Hollier             So.                   Women’s T&F            Biology

Gracie LaCroix           Jr.                    Women’s T&F            Criminal Justice

Rami Mitchell             So.                   Women’s T&F            Exercise Science

