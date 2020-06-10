48 Wildcats earn Academic All-Conference Honors

RICHARDSON, Texas – 48 Louisiana College Wildcats were listed among the 712 student-athletes honored as the American Southwest Conference awarded its winter and spring sport Academic All-Conference teams Tuesday.
To be named Academic All-Conference a student-athlete must have been enrolled at LC for a full academic year, be at least a sophomore academically during his or her season of competition, and have at least a 3.0 GPA at the end of the competition semester.
Here are Louisiana College’s 48 Academic All-Conference honorees
Name Class Sport Major
Brady Atkins Sr. Baseball Exercise Science
Eddie Baez So. Baseball Accounting
Terry Curtis, Jr. So. Baseball Pre-Physical Therapy
Brodie Falgoust Sr. Baseball Economic Finance
Tristan Miller So. Baseball Education/Health & P.E.
Ty Morgan Jr. Baseball Exercise Science/Clinical Wellness
Caleb Nunez Sr. Baseball Chemistry
Dylan Roark Jr. Baseball Nursing
Andrew Robinson Sr. Baseball Accounting
Dylan Romero So. Baseball Exercise Science
Danny Wells Sr. Baseball Nursing
Austin Willey Jr. Baseball Secondary Education
Kae’ron Baker Jr. Men’s Basketball Kinesiology
Morgan Blades So. Women’s Basketball Engineering
Alexis Lege Sr. Women’s Basketball Nursing
Matt Andrus Sr. Golf Finance
Massimo Chapman Jr. Golf Mathematics
Wade Simmons Jr. Golf Mathematics
Brilyn Wade Jr. Golf Business
Jade Brady Jr. Softball Nursing
Sam Cetta Sr. Softball Nursing
Cameron Crochet Sr. Softball Exercise Science
KayeLea Dearmon Jr. Softball Accounting
Samantha Downey So. Softball Pre-Law
Madison Dykes Sr. Softball Pre-Physical Therapy
Emily Hardy Jr. Softball General Studies
Briley Johnston Sr. Softball Accounting
Kamryn Jordan So. Softball Special Education/Health & P.E.
Allie Liles Sr. Softball Primary Education
Kaitlyn Moore Sr. Softball Exercise Science/Clinical Wellness
Jaylin Poe So. Softball Exercise Science
Maicey Spillers Jr. Softball Exercise Science
Desiree Squires So. Softball Chemistry/Pre-Engineering
Haley Vezinat Sr. Softball Education/Health & P.E.
Kelsie Ward So. Softball Business
Matt Geisel Jr. Men’s Tennis Missions & Ministry
Britton Patton Jr. Men’s Tennis Physical Therapy
Que’eria Hampton Sr. Women’s Tennis Nursing
Kylie Harless Jr. Women’s Tennis Elementary Education
Emma Hixson Jr. Women’s Tennis Biology
McKenna Raines Sr. Women’s Tennis Psychology/Business Administration
Caitlyn Scheibal Jr. Women’s Tennis Biology
Chasity Som Jr. Women’s Tennis Social Work
Damian Doyle Jr. Men’s T&F Criminal Justice
Essence Alexander So. Women’s T&F Computer Science
Alyssa Hollier So. Women’s T&F Biology
Gracie LaCroix Jr. Women’s T&F Criminal Justice
Rami Mitchell So. Women’s T&F Exercise Science