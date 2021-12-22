ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On December 21st, 2021, a crime suppression operation was conducted in the Alexandria / Pineville areas.

During the operation, 42 arrests were made for various different offenses such as narcotics possession, convicted felons in possession of firearms and outstanding warrants. A total of 5 firearms were recovered, one of which was reported stolen in Pennsylvania.

Several narcotics arrests were made and various amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine and fentanyl were recovered.

One of the agencies was involved in a vehicle pursuit in the area of Evergreen and Lee Street. Several bags of marijuana was recovered from the scene as it was thrown from the fleeing vehicle.

Agencies that participated in this multijurisdictional operation were the Alexandria Police Department, Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, Louisiana State Police, Pineville City Marshal’s Office, Pineville Police Department, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.