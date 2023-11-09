LEESVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The November 16 edition of “3RDon3RD” moves to the South end of Third Street to bring activities and excitement to the Leesville Main Street District. The Oak Pointe Wellness Center complex will host a grand opening / open house for the new law office location of Wes Bailey and Light Embracers LLC. The highlight of the evening at Oak Pointe will be an Art Auction and Raffle sponsored by Today’s Country 105 from 5:00 to 7:00 to raise money for GALLERY ONE EIIIEVEN and the Leesville Art Park. A collection of paintings by local artist Tony McDonald will be up for silent auction bids and several paintings will be raffled off for this worthy cause. Auction and Raffle details can be found on Facebook at the Leesville Art page and by listening to Country 105.

The Gringo Biscuit Food Truck will be popping their top in the parking lot of the Museum, Hazel’s Tea Parlor will be open, The Third Street Market will be in full swing, and the Old Man Band will be playing at the Dogtrot House porch on the grounds of the Museum of West Louisiana!

“3RDon3RD” activities are scheduled the third Thursday of the months to bring business, awareness and activities to the businesses in the Leesville Main Street District, and are sponsored by Friends of Main Street, the businesses in the district, The Vernon Parish Tourism Commission and Today’s Country 105.