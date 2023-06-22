LAKE CHARLES, La. (WNTZ) – Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board are set to crown a new “King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood” at the 16th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. For 2023, the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off is moving to Lake Charles for the first time.



Before the cooking can begin, the 12 competing chefs and VIPs will attend an opening reception at the Chart House at Golden Nugget on Monday, June 26, at 8:30 p.m. where chefs will draw for the cooking order. Prior to the event at Chart House, the chefs and VIPs will enjoy cocktails and appetizers at Crying Eagle Brewery and dinner at SOWELA. Following dinner, the group will bus to the Chart House for desserts and cocktails.



On Tuesday, June 27, the competition heats up as 12 of the best seafood chefs in Louisiana face off inside the Grand Event Center at Golden Nugget Lake Charles for the title of “King or Queen of Louisiana Seafood” and a spot to represent the state in the 2023 Great American Seafood Cook-Off. The chefs get underway at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday with the winner announced around 8:15 p.m. The Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off is held in conjunction with Chuck Tastes Restaurant Night. Tickets are still available through the Golden Nugget. Proceeds from tickets sales will support the Culinary, Gaming, and Hospitality program at SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles, the state’s only program of its kind.



Information on Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off Opening Reception:

WHAT: Opening Reception for the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off WHO: Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser

Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board

Competing Chefs and VIPs WHERE: Chart House

2550 Golden Nugget Blvd.

Lake Charles, LA WHEN: Monday, June 26, 2023

8:30 – 9:30 p.m.





Information on 2023 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off: