ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — The City of Alexandria and the Alexandria-Pineville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau will host an official kickoff press conference starting at 10 a.m. Thursday in Alexandria Convention Hall to announce plans for the 2022 Alex WinterFête. The award-winning holiday festival is traditionally held in early December.

“Through the years, Alex WinterFête has become recognized throughout the state as a signature holiday event,” said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall. “Every year the event features unique activities you can’t get any place else. We look forward to sharing what we have in store for this year.”

The award-winning Alex WinterFête was recognized as the Festival of the Year in 2017 by the Louisiana Travel Promotion Association. In 2019, Alex WinterFête was voted Best Local Event in the Cenla’s Choice Awards competition and last year’s event is a finalist for Best Event – Local and Best Festival/Fair in The Town Talk’s 2022 Best of the Best competition.

For more information, visit the website www.alexwinterfete.com.