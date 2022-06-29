ALEXANDRIA, La., (WNTZ) June 28, 2022 — Recognizing the current economic hardships facing many today, Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) will not be increasing tuition or fees for the 2022-2023 school year.

“CLTCC and LCTCS are extremely sensitive to the financial challenges currently impacting everyone in Central Louisiana,” said CLTCC Chancellor Dr. Jimmy Sawtelle. “Families are having to make difficult financial decisions. CLTCC wants to ensure those who want to pursue education and training in a high-wage, high-skill, high-demand career are able to do so without paying higher tuition and fees. By holding our tuition and fees steady we hope to ease the financial burden on our students and their families.”

The cost freeze was recently approved by the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Board of Supervisors as part of its “commitment to academic and workforce training.” The tuition and fee rate freeze applies to all 12 of Louisiana’s Community and Technical Colleges, including CLTCC.

CLTCC tuition is $134 per credit hour. A student taking 12 semester hours would pay $1,608 in tuition. Fees vary and a student taking 12 semester hours would pay a total of approximately $2,050 in combined tuition and fees. With CLTCC’s open, no-cost textbook plan, many students can complete general education classes without any textbook expense, further reducing the cost of getting a workforce certificate or degree. “Today, a record number of CLTCC’s courses are transferable to sister Cenla colleges and universities which is a win-win for students,” Sawtelle said.

For information about enrollment visit www.CLTCC.edu/apply. For more information, contact the school via email at info@cltcc.edu or call 800-278-9855.

Central Louisiana Technical Community College (CLTCC) is a two-year technical and community college offering associate degrees, technical diplomas, industry certificates, and customized training in more than 20 disciplines to support local workforce development and prepare students for high-demand and high-wage careers. CLTCC serves 10 parishes in Central Louisiana through its eight campuses and provides instruction in one state prison and one federal correctional institution. For more information, visit www.cltcc.edu