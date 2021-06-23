2009 Alexandria cold case homicide, arrest made

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria Police have made an arrest in a cold case that occurred on May 8, 2009, in the 3100 block of Laurel Street. Detective Tanner Dryden has been investigating the case and on June 22, 2021, developed enough probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant. The suspect was located and arrested in Gulfport, Ms., by Gulfport Police Detectives. O’Neil Wesley, 31, of Gulfport Ms., has been charged with first degree murder.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.