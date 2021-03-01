20-year-old Pollock man dies in fatal crash in Grant Parish

GRANT PARISH, La. – On February 26, 2021, shortly before 9:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Springhill Road south of Airbase Road. This crash claimed the life of 20-year-old Jonathan Brister of Pollock.

The initial investigation revealed a 2008 Nissan pickup truck, driven by Brister, was traveling southbound on Springhill Road. For reasons still under investigation, Brister lost control of his vehicle, traveled off the highway and struck a tree.

Brister, who was unrestrained, was partially ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. Impairment and speed are suspected factors of this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind all motorists that if you feel differently, you drive differently. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body that negatively affect driving skills. These drugs can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and designate a sober driver. Not doing so can have deadly consequences.

In 2021, Troop E has investigated eight fatal crashes resulting in eight deaths.