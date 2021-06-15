20 year-old Anacoco woman killed in Rapides Parish crash

RAPIDES PARISH, La. – On June 14, 2021, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 112 near Hineston. This crash ultimately claimed the life of 20-year-old Kiley L. Credeur, of Anacoco.

The initial investigation revealed a 2007 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Credeur, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 112. For reasons still under investigation, Credeur exited the roadway, overcorrected, and overturned several times. As a result, Credeur was ejected from the vehicle and came to rest in the eastbound travel lane. Credeur, while lying in the roadway, was then struck by an unknown eastbound vehicle.

Credeur, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the unknown vehicle to call Troop E at (318) 487-5911.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 19 fatal crashes resulting in 20 fatalities.