2-year-old found after walking three miles away from home in Vernon Parish

VERNON PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 2-year-old boy reported missing Friday night was found three miles from his home, authorities say.

Zachary Christopher Allen Outman was reported missing around 6 p.m. Friday, according to information from the Vernon Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement and neighbors began to canvass the area and found the boy’s footprints.

Tracking his footprints, Zachary was found 2.5 miles down a hunting lease road.

“He was transported back to the area of his residence and examined by emergency medical personnel. He was tired and ready for a popsicle (which he enjoyed in the ambulance) but otherwise in good shape and without injury.”

Below is post from Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department titled: A Happy Ending