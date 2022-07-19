ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Don’t miss out on your chance to hang out with Mike Epps and see his show on August 5, 2022.
Here is how you win your evening with Mike Epps:
First, click here to enter!
How many times can I enter?
Once a day until August 5th.
What comes next?
Winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries 3:00PM CST on the following days:
June 17, 2022
June 24, 2022
July 1, 2022
August 1-5, 2022
How will I know I won?
The winners will be notified that they won via e-mail.
Each winner will receive two (2) tickets to “An Evening with Mike Epps” at the Rapides Parish Coliseum in Alexandria, Louisiana on August 13, 2022 at 8PM (CST).