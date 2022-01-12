ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria and Ball police officers today arrested a 21-year-old male and 21-year-old female in connection with the murder earlier this week of 27-year-old Deven Slade Brooks of Ball.

Terrence K. Lavalais and Jamaria Randle Lavalais, both of Alexandria, have been arrested and each is charged with one count of aggravated kidnapping and one count of second degree murder.

On Tuesday, at approximately 12:15 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department responded to a report of a deceased male found on the edge of the riverbank of the Red River, at the City Park located at Lower Line Street near Main Street. There officers discovered the victim Brooks. The victim had been reported to the Ball Police Department as possibly being abducted Sunday. Alexandria Police Detectives and Ball Police Detectives conducted a joint investigation and the suspects were arrested at approximately 1 a.m. this morning.

This remains an active investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, or if anyone has information that would help solve other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or the Ball Police Department at (318) 640-4673.