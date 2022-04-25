ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are investigating a shooting on Monroe street that claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl.

At approximately 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the Alexandria Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot in the 1700 block of Monroe Street. While officers were searching the area, APD was advised that a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound was being admitted to a local hospital. The victim, Kaliyah Turner, died from her wounds.

Alexandria Detectives and the Crime Scene unit found several bullet holes that had entered a residence from the street area. One of the bullets entered into the residence striking the victim.

The suspects are unknown at this time. This is an on-going investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.