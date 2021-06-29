109 LC Wildcat student-athletes named Academic All-Conference

PINEVILLE, La. – After a year like no other before it, Louisiana College saw continued success in the classroom as the American Southwest Conference honored 109 Wildcat student-athletes as Academic All-Conference on Monday.

To be honored as ASC Academic All-Conference, a student-athlete must complete a full academic year (two semesters) at the institution and hold a minimum of a 3.0 cumulative GPA following the spring semester.

The LC football team notched a total of 27 Academic All-Conference student-athletes, the softball team had 22 hit the qualifications, and the baseball team put 20 players on the list. The women’s soccer team and women’s basketball team each added ten, men’s soccer team seven, men’s golf and women’s volleyball five each, and men’s basketball had three. For a full list of the players who were named Academic All-Conference, please visit lcwildcats.net.