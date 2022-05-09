DEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On April 25th, 2022, Detectives from the Deville Substation began a burglary investigation which occurred in the LA 1207/LA 1206 area of Deville.

During this investigation, Detectives were able to identify Jacob Thomas Huffman and Joseph Wayne Huffman, Jr. as possible suspects. During their investigation, Detectives learned that both Jacob and Joseph Huffman had outstanding probation violation warrants through the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole.

Sheriff’s Detectives, along with Patrol Deputies and with the assistance of Agents with the Louisiana Department of Probation & Parole and Detectives with the Lasalle Parish Sheriff’s Office, were able to apprehend Jacob Thomas Huffman in the Dewy W. Wills Wildlife Management Area. Huffman was taken into custody without incident on the active probation violation warrant as well as possession CDS II and possession of stolen things. Jacob Thomas Huffman was booked into the Lasalle Parish Jail where he remains at the time of this release.

From their investigation, Detectives were able to obtain arrest warrants for Joseph Wayne Huffman, Jr. for simple burglary from the April 25th incident. Joseph Wayne Huffman, Jr. is currently wanted on RPSO active warrants as well as the probation violation through Probation and Parole.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact Detective Eddie Andrus, Deville Substation at 318-466-3231 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.

WANTED: Joseph Wayne Huffman, Jr., 39

5’7” 155 pounds

Green eyes, brown hair