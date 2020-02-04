Skip to content
WNTZ - cenlanow.com
Alexandria
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Election HQ
Local News
State News
Health News
Coronavirus
National News
International News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Military News
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Crime
Top Stories
AP sources: Boston agrees to trade Betts, Price to Dodgers
Top Stories
The Latest: DNC chair wants full accounting of Iowa problems
Andrew Maddox returns to LC as new head football coach
What happened in Iowa and what’s next after caucus mess
Chief: Officer resigns after making up coffee cup incident
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Weather Headlines
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Sports
The Big Game
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
NCAA
NFL
NBA
MLB
Top Stories
Jokic scores 29 in 3 quarters, Nuggets rout Blazers 127-99
Top Stories
No. 22 Penn State beats No. 16 Michigan State 75-70
Ovechkin near 700 after 27th hat trick; Caps beat Kings 4-2
Cantlay has come a long way at Pebble Beach in 3 years
US teenager Reyna nets 1st Dortmund goal in German Cup loss
Features
I Pledge
Premier Health Tips
FOX 48 Hometown Heroes
Legacy: Americas Veterans
Black History Month
Contests
Almost Family Prize Pack Giveaway!
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women
FOX 48 Contest Winners
Community
Community News & Events
Community Calendar
Watch Now
TV Schedule
FOX Now
FOX Sports App
The Mel Robbins Show
Antennas and Digital Television
2019 Frequency Change
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers with Us
WNTZ 2019-2020 EEO REPORT
Search
Search
Search
local news
Andrew Maddox returns to LC as new head football coach