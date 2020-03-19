Local Business Operations

Mac’s Fresh Market – macsfreshmarket.com
3005 LA-28, Pineville (318-442-5911)
4617 Shreveport Hwy, Pineville (318-640-4819)
4615 Jackson St, Alexandria (318-442-2797)
Hours of operation 8a-8p all 3 locations
Pamela’s Bayou in a Bowl
2049-A, N Mall Dr, Alexandria (318-704-5679)
Sunday/Monday 11a-4p; Tuesday-Friday 11a-8p – drive thru, take out, Waitr
Hana Japanese Steakhouse
2915 S MacArthur Dr, Alexandria (318) 442-9898
Mon-Sun 11a-8:30p – pick-up
1/2 Price for hospital staff and medical employees, show badge upon ordering
Outlaw’s – outlawsbarbecue.com
359 Kings Country Rd, Pineville (318-640-4756)
818 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria (318) 443-8723
Mon-Sun 10:30a-10p – drive thru, take out, Waitr
B J’s Pizza House – bjspizzahouse.com
540 Stilley Rd, Pineville (318) 445-9249
6301 Monroe Hwy, Ball (318) 640-2983
902 Versailles Blvd, Alexandria (318) 448-4104
All three locations: Sun-Thurs 11a-10p Fri-Sat 11a-11p – drive thru, delivery services