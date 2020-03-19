Local Business Operations

Mac’s Fresh Market – macsfreshmarket.com

3005 LA-28, Pineville (318-442-5911)

4617 Shreveport Hwy, Pineville (318-640-4819)

4615 Jackson St, Alexandria (318-442-2797)

Hours of operation 8a-8p all 3 locations

Pamela’s Bayou in a Bowl

2049-A, N Mall Dr, Alexandria (318-704-5679)

Sunday/Monday 11a-4p; Tuesday-Friday 11a-8p – drive thru, take out, Waitr

Hana Japanese Steakhouse

2915 S MacArthur Dr, Alexandria (318) 442-9898

Mon-Sun 11a-8:30p – pick-up

1/2 Price for hospital staff and medical employees, show badge upon ordering

Outlaw’s – outlawsbarbecue.com

359 Kings Country Rd, Pineville (318-640-4756)

818 MacArthur Dr, Alexandria (318) 443-8723

Mon-Sun 10:30a-10p – drive thru, take out, Waitr

B J’s Pizza House – bjspizzahouse.com

540 Stilley Rd, Pineville (318) 445-9249

6301 Monroe Hwy, Ball (318) 640-2983

902 Versailles Blvd, Alexandria (318) 448-4104

All three locations: Sun-Thurs 11a-10p Fri-Sat 11a-11p – drive thru, delivery services