Keep FOX 48!

DIRECTV subscribers no longer have access to WNTZ. Contact DIRECTV today at 855-937-9468 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WNTZ FOX 48!”

DIRECTV Customer Service – 855-937-9468

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV subscribers no longer have access to WNTZ FOX 48 as of midnight CST on July 3, 2019. DIRECTV has/have yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite programming around the Alexandria/Central Louisiana area.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: You no longer have access to your local FOX 48 programming, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the Women’s World Cup Finals on July 7th, NFL on FOX, including Thursday Night Football, the Primetime Emmy Awards and the new season of The Masked Singer.

Q: Where will WNTZ FOX 48 programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV customers have had their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV?

A: Yes. While the contract has expired, we remain available to reach a mutually agreeable agreement with DIRECTV. We have been negotiating in good faith with DIRECTV, proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local FOX station.

Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 855-937-9468 and demand they bring back your favorite local channel! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.