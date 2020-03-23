Breaking News
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide Stay at Home order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, March 23, to further fight the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, as the number of confirmed cases have topped 800 and spread to more than half of our parishes.
STATE NEWS
Dr. Rebekah Gee: ‘Louisiana set to become epicenter of Covid 19 epidemic in part because of Mardi Gras’

COVID-19 Quick Links

Washington DC Headlines

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Cenla Restaurant Services

Team Canada pulls out of 2020 Summer Olympics

Japan 2020

by: Andrew Schnitker

Posted: / Updated:

Two women take a selfie with the Olympic rings in the background in the Odaiba section of Tokyo, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike spoke Thursday after the World Health Organization labeled the spreading virus a “pandemic,” a decision almost certain to affect the Tokyo Olympics. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(KXAN) — The first country has announced it will not be participating in the 2020 Summer Olympics from Tokyo, Japan as the world continues its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Team Canada says it will not send athletes to the Games due to COVID-19 risks across the globe, according to a press release.

The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees called the decision “difficult” while also calling for a postponement of the Games for one year until 2021. The committees say they are offering “full support in helping navigate all the complexities that rescheduling the Games will bring.”

The Canadian committees say their focus is on public health as well as the health of their athletes.

“Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our athletes and the world community,” the release says. 

United States Olympic leaders are facing difficult decisions involving the upcoming Olympics, as well. Leaders from U.S. Track and Field and U.S. Swimming have pushed for a postponement of the Tokyo Games over the last week.

The 2020 Summer Olympics is supposed to begin July 24 and run through August 9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus