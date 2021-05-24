Journey to Tokyo: Jenna Prandini

Jenna Prandini is one of the fastest women in the world. She proved that five years ago when she ran in Rio at the 2016 Olympics.

“I mean, it’s just something that I dreamed about since I was in kindergarten,” smiled Prandini. “When you’re asked where you want to be when you grow up, I would draw the Olympic rings and say that I wanted to be an Olympian.”

Now she wants to be a two-time Olympian.

In Rio, Jenna Prandini finished tenth in the 200 meters. She is a two-time national champion in the 200 meters, and she recently won races in both the 200 and the 100.

“I’m confident in my training and my coaches to get me right,” she said. “You never know what people are going to run at the Olympic trials. The U.S. has a solid team, so on any given day anyone can run anything.”

But Jenna Prandini has a track record (pun intended) of being dominant. She was a five-time state champion in high school.

“At that California state meet, if you would have told me then that I’d be doing this at this time I would have been ecstatic,” she said. “But I don’t know if I would have fully believed that was actually going to happen.”

What happened next was a decorated career at the University of Oregon, and a career that continued after college.

And will continue after Tokyo.

“You know, I still am loving what I’m doing and just I really enjoy getting better each and every day, just going to practice,” said Prandini. “And so, I don’t see myself wanting to stop anytime soon.”