Grand Rapids discus thrower nears end of long road to Tokyo Olympics

SOWELA students may transfer up to 57 Business Administration credits to LSUA

(Lake Charles, Louisiana) – SOWELA and LSU of Alexandria (LSUA) have signed articulation agreements between their Business Administration programs making it easier for students to transfer credits from SOWELA to LSUA. The new agreement lasts three years with the option for renewal.

Beginning in the fall 2021 semester, SOWELA students enrolled in the college’s Associate of Applied Science in Business Administration will have the opportunity to transfer a maximum of 57 credit hours and apply them toward completion of their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in LSUA’s College of Business. Students who transfer the maximum number of credit hours from SOWELA to LSUA will have 63 credit hours left to earn their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree for a total of 120 credit hours.

“The number of students who attend SOWELA each semester and have plans to transfer to a four-year institution continues to grow each year. Therefore, it is very important for the College and our students to make that transfer process as easy and as efficient as possible,” said SOWELA Chancellor Dr. Neil Aspinwall. “The LSUA agreement will help our students continue their education and achieve their goal of a four-year degree. I am very excited about this new pathway and very appreciative of the support given to SOWELA and our students by LSUA.”

The agreement was announced and signed today by SOWELA Chancellor Dr. Aspinwall and LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil. At LSUA, SOWELA students will have the opportunity to complete their bachelor’s degree 100% online or in person. LSUA’s Business Administration degree offers students concentrations in entrepreneurship, financial analysis, information systems, international business, management, and marketing.

“Agriculture is vital to the economy of Southwest and Central Louisiana,” said Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. “Because of its significance in the region, the LSUA business program will offer a concentration in agribusiness starting in the Fall.”

The articulation agreement between SOWELA and LSUA marks the first between the two schools.“All of us at LSUA are excited to partner with SOWELA for this historic agreement that will surely pave the way for many students to complete a bachelor’s degree. As we work together to provide opportunities that ensure all students reach their potential, we know we are changing lives now and for generations to come. We are thankful to Dr. Aspinwall and his team for joining us in this important challenge,” said Coreil.

SOWELA’s Business Administration program is available in-person or online. Business Administration students can select concentrations in General Business or Hospitality Management. For more information about the program or to apply online, visit www.sowela.edu/apply. Anyone needing additional assistance can contact onestop@sowela.edu for more information.

About SOWELA Technical Community CollegeSOWELA Technical Community College provides traditional, online, and lifelong learning experiences and awards associate degrees, technical diplomas, and certificates. The College empowers learners in career and technical education and enables transfer students to pursue a four-year degree, so all learners excel as globally competitive citizens. The College has been educating the region’s workforce for more than 80 years. For more information, visit www.sowela.edu.

About LSU of AlexandriaLouisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA) is a publicly supported institution that provides undergraduate level college education to the citizens of Central Louisiana. The university is a unit of the LSU System and operates under the auspices of the Louisiana Board of Regents. For more information, visit www.lsua.edu.