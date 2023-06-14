SOUTH KOREA (WNTZ) – Park Soo Ryun, a Disney+ K-drama actress, passed away on June 23rd, 2023. According to numerous sources, the young actress fell down a flight of stairs, making her unconscious. After many attempts to revive her at the hospital, Park remained unresponsive. As the doctors pronounced her brain-dead, Park’s family decided to donate her heart “comforted by the thought that her heart has gone to someone and is beating,”

Park Soo Ryun played in musicals such as Siddhartha, II Tenore, Finding M. Destiny, and The Days We Love. If you have trouble finding these, you can see some of Ryun’s portrayals with Disney+’s Snowdrop.

