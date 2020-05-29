Skip to content
International
Pope presides over virus prayer in hint normalcy returning
Israeli forces kill unarmed autistic Palestinian man
Congo militia leader arrested in 2017 murders of UN experts
UN adopts new voting procedure during COVID-19 pandemic
Kenya: Police kill 2 children, fetus trying to catch suspect
In unusual move, US embassies in Africa speak up on Floyd
Merkel won’t attend G7 summit in person if US goes ahead
Italy’s seas speak: No tourists or boats mean cleaner water
China says US action on Hong Kong ‘doomed to fail’
US cities fear protests may fuel new wave of virus outbreaks
After criticism, Russia expands stats on virus-linked deaths
US: Russian jets in Libya present broader worries for region
Virus count revised, new clusters emerge as France reopens
Locust invasion wreaks havoc on Pakistan’s crops, orchards
Hong Kong on borrowed time as China pushes for more control
National
Dragon-riding astronauts join exclusive inner circle at NASA
Fox News reporter attacked, chased from demonstration
Photo Gallery: SpaceX rocket blasts off in historic flight to International Space Station
Gallery
Retreat or deploy? Police try to balance protest response
As Minneapolis burns, mayor takes heat for the response
Business
Infected workers, parts shortages slow auto factory restarts
US food prices see historic jump and are likely to stay high
Trump vetoes bipartisan measure against DeVos’ loan rules
Twitter and Trump: A feud years in the making finally erupts
Slaughterhouses reopen but farmers still euthanizing pigs
