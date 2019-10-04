Skip to content
WNTZ - cenlanow.com
Alexandria
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Newsfeed Now
Border Report Tour
Local News
Crime
State News
National News
International News
D.C. Bureau
Election HQ
Military News
Health News
Entertainment News
Top Stories
CLIP applications being accepted
Top Stories
8 Students Named to Inaugural Mayor’s Youth Council
Sheriff: Woman arrested, had asked deputies to test her meth
State AGs, local governments blast Purdue settlement offer
The Latest: House investigators seek documents from Pence
LA GOV DEBATE
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
The Big Game
MLB
NFL
NBA
Top Stories
Sparks fire GM Penny Toler after postgame tirade
Top Stories
Browns’ Beckham fined by NFL for fighting with Ravens
Top Stories
Braves replace injured Martin with Teheran on NLDS roster
Ankle keeps Giants RB Barkley out for Vikings on Sunday
Johnson’s sponsor stays on Hendrick 48 car through 2023
Another world record for Muhammad in 400 hurdles
Features
Hispanic Heritage Month
Legacy: Americas Veterans
FOX 48 Hometown Heroes
Premier Health Tips
Don’t Miss
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
LA State Fair & Rodeo Ticket Giveaway!
Mel Robbins National Sweepstakes
Community
Community News & Events
Community Calendar
Founders Day of Caring
Watch Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Antennas and Digital Television
TV Schedule
FOX Now
FOX Sports Go
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers with Us
2019 Frequency Change
Search
Search
Search
I Pledge: Mary Goff Elementary
I Pledge
Posted:
Oct 4, 2019 / 12:02 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 4, 2019 / 12:02 PM CDT
Students at Mary Goff Elementary School say the Pledge of Allegiance.