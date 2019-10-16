Breaking News
Birmingham PD: We are thoroughly searching for the whereabouts of The missing 3 year old. We have not yet discovered the location of Cupcake despite recent social media post. We are still in need of your continuous support if you find any information please call us immediately.

I Pledge: Mary Goff Elementary

I Pledge
Students at Mary Goff Elementary in House Asgi say the Pledge of Allegiance.

