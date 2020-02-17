Skip to content
WNTZ - cenlanow.com
Alexandria
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Election HQ
Local News
State News
Health News
Coronavirus
National News
International News
Washington D.C. Bureau
Military News
Border Report Tour
Business News
Entertainment News
Crime
Top Stories
Man wanted for murder in Honduras arrested in Jennings
Top Stories
2020 Pearl River Flood: Where will the worst flooding be?
National Weather Service: Pearl River to crest at 37.5 feet on Monday in Jackson
Video
With ‘Mother Nature in charge,’ dams unleash floodwaters
Trading quarantines, Americans from cruise land in US
Newsfeed Now
Weather
Weather Headlines
Forecast
Sports
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Big Race – Daytona
Japan 2020
NCAA
NFL
NBA
MLB
Top Stories
Atlético Madrid’s season on the line against Liverpool
Top Stories
Tokyo Marathon limited to elite runners because of virus
Portugal leaders rally around racially abused soccer player
Gregg, former Man United player and Munich hero, dies at 87
Kawhi Leonard wins first Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP award
Features
I Pledge
Premier Health Tips
FOX 48 Hometown Heroes
Legacy: Americas Veterans
Black History Month
Contests
Remarkable Women
FOX 48 Contest Winners
Community
Community News & Events
Community Calendar
Watch Now
TV Schedule
FOX Now
FOX Sports App
The Mel Robbins Show
Antennas and Digital Television
2019 Frequency Change
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Careers with Us
WNTZ 2019-2020 EEO REPORT
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
I Pledge: Alma Redwine Elementary
I Pledge
Posted:
Feb 17, 2020 / 06:00 AM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 11, 2020 / 10:17 AM CST
Students from Alma Redwine Elementary say the pledge of allegiance.