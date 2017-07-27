Wayne Denley, Vice President of Knowledge Platforms for the Central Louisiana Economic Development Alliance (CLEDA), is awarded May 2017’s Hometown Hero award. It was presented by WNTZ FOX 48, Randy Wiggins of Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and Bro. James Greer, head pastor of Journey Church.

Wiggins and Greer surprised Denley with a plaque and gifts from local businesses across Central Louisiana, valued at $250.00.

Denley was previously Director of Business Retention and Expansion. During that time, he organized the Central Louisiana Manufacturing Managers Council. He originally joined CLEDA as a consultant/contract worker and coach for Business Acceleration Systems. Denley’s time with CLEDA began shortly after retirement from a thirty-eight year career in Commercial Banking. A graduate of Louisiana State University in Finance, Denley also served a tour in Vietnam as a Marine Corps Infantry Platoon Commander.

Denley has served on several state and local boards. He served as Chairman of the England Economic Development & Airport Authority, the Community Foundation of Central Louisiana and the Louisiana Dragon Boat Races; and President of the LSUA Foundation, Rapides Regional Hospital, the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, the Alexandria Museum of Art and the Alexandria Rotary Club; and Board Member for Central Louisiana Arts Council, Alexandria Port Authority, Louisiana Civil Service League, Council for a Better Louisiana, Tri-District Development Corporation, the United Way of Central Louisiana and other similar organizations.

Hometown Heroes is sponsored by Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and Journey Church in Pineville.