Sr. Master Sgt. John Seal

Senior Master Sergeant John Seal of the Louisiana Air National Guard is awarded the fifth Hometown Hero award, by WNTZ FOX 48, Randy Wiggins of Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and James Greer, pastor of Journey Church.

Surprised at work, at the 259th Air Traffic Control Squadron at England Airpark in Alexandria, Wiggins presented Sr. MSgt. Seal a plaque, along with gifts from local businesses across Central Louisiana, valued at $250.00.

Nominated by Andrew Hubbard of Deville, La., Sr. MSgt. Seal served five years of active duty in the U.S. Air Force before being transferred to the Louisiana Air National Guard. He assisted in setting up the 259th Air Traffic Control Squadron in 1997, and has been a vital part of its operations.

Sr. MSgt. Seal has greatly contributed to the day-to-day maintenance of a remote radar site at Alexandria International Airport and the air traffic control tower, as well as the training of new airmen. His experience and knowledge indirectly came into account when National Guard Bureau elected to cut the 259th Air Traffic Control Squadron, and he helped to prevent the squadron from getting shut down.

Aside from his seven deployments to the Middle East, Sr. MSgt. Seal was an integral asset for state emergency and recovery operations during hurricanes Andrew, Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Ike and Isaac. Recently, he assisted in recovery efforts in the Baton Rouge area during its flooding event in August.

Sr. MSgt. Seal is also a member of the American Veterans (AMVETS) organization, Post 7, in Alexandria. At AMVETS, he has served on the house committee, and helped with many drives and fundraisers for various veteran organizations.

This year, Sr. MSgt. Seal will be retiring from the Air National Guard as a Senior Master Sergeant, E-8, with over 30 years of service to the communities he has been assigned, and to the entire nation. He will be returning to his home in Washington Parish, Louisiana, with his wife to enjoy his retirement and continue his work with AMVETS.

Hometown Heroes is sponsored by Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and Journey Church in Pineville.