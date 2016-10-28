Shira Walker, a resource teacher at South Grant Elementary School, is awarded the sixth Hometown Hero award, by WNTZ FOX 48, Randy Wiggins of Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and James Greer, pastor of Journey Church.

Surprised at school, Wiggins presented Walker a plaque, along with gifts from local businesses across Central Louisiana, valued at $250.00.

Nominated by fellow teacher Christy Flynn, Walker has been a teacher at South Grant Elementary for the past five years. However, her dedication to her profession and to her students was not the only reason why Flynn nominated her.

Walker is the Cenla area leader for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), an organization in which she takes much pride in being involved. In the local organization, Walker leads prayer groups and guides young student athletes in the importance of faith, hard work and perseverance.

Recently with FCA, Walker guided a group of volunteers to clean up and remove materials from homes in the devastated flooding areas of South Louisiana. She used her personal time off away from her job in order to assist in any way to those in need.

While speaking about her story, Walker believes she is being called by God to participate in changing lives and impact her community through personal fitness and health.

An athlete at heart, for her enjoyment, “and we get to skate around and hit people,” as Walker describes it, she is a five-year member of the Cenla Derby Dames. The Dames are an all-female roller derby team in Alexandria, associated with the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA), a skater-owned and operated league. The team was formed in 2009, and they currently play home games in Monroe due to the construction of the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

Known by her derby moniker, Shi-and-Mighty, she led the team as captain. Earlier this month, Shi-and-Mighty retired her skates and uniform in her official “retirement” game against the Capital City Derby Dolls from Ottawa, Canada. On Facebook, her teammates honored her and said, “we love her and will miss her and her ALWAYS smiling face at practice and on the track.”

Whether in school, on the derby track or with student athletes, Walker is proud of her life’s mission and goals, and it is evident through the people who have been touched by her generosity, warmth and kindness.

Hometown Heroes is sponsored by Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and Journey Church in Pineville.