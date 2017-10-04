Sara Simmonds, local philanthropist and founder of the Apple Pie Brigade, is awarded August 2017’s Hometown Hero award. It was presented by WNTZ FOX 48, Randy Wiggins of Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and Journey Church.

Wiggins surprised Simmonds at a recent meeting of the North Rapides Business and Industry Alliance with a plaque and gifts from local businesses across Central Louisiana, valued at $250.00.

Simmonds was surprised by the honor, and thankful for the gifts bestowed upon her from God and the community. “Life is a gift. I figure I have a birthday every day,” she said.

Simmonds created the Apple Pie Brigade in 2004 for soldiers stationed at the Joint Readiness Training Center at Fort Polk who leave for and return from combat. Simmonds and a handful of volunteers provide our nation’s bravest a warm apple pie and gratitude for what they do for our country.

“We give them a handshake, a smile and thank them for their service.” Simmonds said. “One guy said (to me), I’ve been waiting for this since I left Kuwait, because I knew when I got it I’d be home.“

Simmonds’ spirit to show compassion and love for our service members would not be possible, she mentions, without the help and service of those who aid in her mission, by opening places for the soldiers to gather, sometimes in the middle of the night, and for McDonald’s on Jackson Street Extension in Alexandria, who prepare all those apple pies she gives to the soldiers.

At the age of 99, Simmonds goes beyond the Apple Pie Brigade to lend service to the community she loves. She is a member of the Military Affairs Committee within the Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, Alexandria Rotary Club, Louisiana Inter-Church Conference, Central Louisiana Community Foundation and the White Lake Property Advisory Board. She also is involved within her church, First United Methodist Church in Alexandria.

Last year, at the age of 98, Simmonds became the oldest person to complete a skydive in the state of Louisiana, in order to raise $20,000 for the Louisiana National Guard’s Youth Challenge Cadet Program. The idea came when Simmonds was with the group at a zipline, and one of the Cadet staff members mentions they completed a skydive. “Eight of us did it… (someone mentions to her) You did it? You jumped out of a perfectly good airplane?”

Simmonds’ effort each day to impact lives is through God’s wisdom and not taking herself too seriously. She laughs at herself, saying, “I say, ‘God, what do you want to do through me?’… and try to listen. I don’t always listen. I am going to try to do this.”

Hometown Heroes is sponsored by Randy Wiggins State Farm Insurance and Journey Church in Pineville.